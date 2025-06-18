Q2 EPS Estimates for Bone Biologics Cut by Zacks Small Cap

Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bone Biologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.81) EPS.
Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.96.
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
