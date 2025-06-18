Q1 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker Decreased by Zacks Research

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,659 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 216,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,229 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

