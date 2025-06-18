FY2026 EPS Estimates for Boeing Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Thursday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

Boeing stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $177.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

