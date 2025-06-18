ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Critical Analysis

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ARM has a beta of 4.08, suggesting that its stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $4.01 billion 38.26 $792.00 million $0.75 192.96 ON Semiconductor $7.08 billion 3.12 $1.57 billion $1.44 36.76

This table compares ARM and ON Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than ARM. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARM and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 2 6 19 1 2.68 ON Semiconductor 0 11 14 0 2.56

ARM presently has a consensus price target of $152.76, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $55.12, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Given ARM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARM is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 19.76% 17.97% 13.42% ON Semiconductor 9.51% 17.40% 10.72%

Summary

ARM beats ON Semiconductor on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded on November 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About ON Semiconductor

