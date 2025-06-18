HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.71.

HUBS opened at $554.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $598.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.38, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,177 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

