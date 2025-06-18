Analyzing Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and WCF Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $23.82 million 2.68 $3.76 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $11.85 million 1.32 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Central Plains Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 13.97% 4.63% 0.78% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Plains Bancshares beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Plains Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.