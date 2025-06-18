FY2026 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Lowered by Zacks Research

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $9.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.83. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5%

QCOM stock opened at $154.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $527,053,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.