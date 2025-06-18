Critical Comparison: Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) vs. The Competition

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kayne Anderson BDC to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|56.97%
|11.36%
|6.51%
|Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors
|29.58%
|11.06%
|4.69%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.5% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|$213.11 million
|$131.94 million
|8.68
|Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors
|$306.47 million
|$121.82 million
|7.17
Kayne Anderson BDC’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kayne Anderson BDC. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kayne Anderson BDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors
|183
|1041
|1018
|16
|2.38
Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Kayne Anderson BDC beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
About Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
