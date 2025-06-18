Analyzing Money On Mobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Money On Mobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Money On Mobile and Payoneer Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Money On Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Payoneer Global $977.72 million 2.44 $121.16 million $0.30 21.97

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than Money On Mobile.

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Money On Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Money On Mobile has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Money On Mobile and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Money On Mobile N/A N/A N/A Payoneer Global 11.32% 15.70% 1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Money On Mobile and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Money On Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 Payoneer Global 0 1 8 1 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 58.38%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Money On Mobile.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Money On Mobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Money On Mobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

