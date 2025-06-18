Contrasting Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and EMCORE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EMCORE $81.08 million 0.35 -$31.24 million ($2.92) -1.06

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alimco Financial and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 EMCORE 0 1 0 0 2.00

EMCORE has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A EMCORE -42.00% -24.27% -12.59%

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMCORE beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

