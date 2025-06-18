Analyzing Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) & Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Hypermarcas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -342.34% -196.47% Hypermarcas 12.51% 6.95% 3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portage Biotech and Hypermarcas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$75.34 million ($41.65) -0.14 Hypermarcas $1.38 billion 2.30 $248.62 million $0.24 20.90

Hypermarcas has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hypermarcas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypermarcas has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hypermarcas beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Hypermarcas

(Get Free Report)

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands. The company also provides sun protection and moisturizing skin care products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; similar products under the Doralgina, Dropy D, balance, Flavonid, histamin, NeoFresh, neolefrin, Neochemistry Vitamins, Neosorum, and Torsilax brand names; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Buscopan, Coristina D Pro, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and Neosaldina brands, as well as similar and generic drugs under the Neo Química brand. In addition, it offers nutritional and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay, Biotônico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and generic medicines under the Hydroxyzine, Sodium Diclofenac, Dipyron, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Mal Dexchlorpheniramine, Naproxene, Paracetamol, Simethicon, Loratadine, Omeprazole, Tadalaphyl, and Desogestrel brand names. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.