Analyzing Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onespan and Super League Enterprise”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $243.18 million 2.47 $57.08 million $1.47 10.71 Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.21 -$16.64 million ($1.84) -0.06

Profitability

Onespan has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Onespan and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan 24.05% 21.32% 13.95% Super League Enterprise -105.13% -1,169.11% -124.84%

Risk and Volatility

Onespan has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Onespan and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Onespan presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,073.91%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Onespan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Onespan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onespan beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

