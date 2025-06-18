DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,703,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

