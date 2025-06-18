DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $431,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $41.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

