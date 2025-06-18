DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos Sells 3,672 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Augustinos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,618 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $213,864.42.

Shares of DXCM opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

