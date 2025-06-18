Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

