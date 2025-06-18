Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

