Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.