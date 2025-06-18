Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,745 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:EL opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.15.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

