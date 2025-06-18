CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) versus Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Financial Survey

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) and CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitie Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 CAPITA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.38 $129.35 million N/A N/A CAPITA $3.09 billion 0.13 $98.01 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than CAPITA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A CAPITA N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mitie Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitie Group beats CAPITA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CAPITA

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

