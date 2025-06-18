Gannett (NYSE:GCI) versus Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Head to Head Review

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND – Get Free Report) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Gannett”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gannett $2.51 billion 0.20 -$26.35 million $0.01 344.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Generation Next Franchise Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gannett.

76.7% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Gannett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Gannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A Gannett 2.09% 24.41% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Gannett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gannett 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gannett has a consensus target price of $5.55, indicating a potential upside of 61.34%. Given Gannett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gannett is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Summary

Gannett beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

