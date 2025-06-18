Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,959 Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPE. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 232,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

