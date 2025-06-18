Marest Capital LLC Acquires 15 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Marest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 0.3% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $968.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $942.61 and a 200-day moving average of $971.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

