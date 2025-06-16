Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 125,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 44,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

