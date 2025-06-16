Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Drops By 47.9%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the May 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 76,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

