Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Grows By 54.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,774 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 198,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

