Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Grows By 54.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
