Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Decreases By 42.8%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jiuzi Trading Down 24.5%

NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 695,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jiuzi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.75% of Jiuzi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

