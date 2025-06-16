Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERDGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NERD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 8,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $24.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

