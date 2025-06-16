Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Drops By 42.8%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in MDxHealth by 10.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,221,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 499,992 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDxHealth by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDxHealth by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in MDxHealth by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

