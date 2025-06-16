Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Increases By 69.6%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 7,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KVH Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

