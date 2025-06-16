Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Sells 13,551 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 13,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $242,562.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,948.60. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sanjiv Das sold 31,382 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $538,201.30.

On Thursday, April 17th, Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

