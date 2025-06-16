NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$154,600.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total value of C$154,600.00.
Ryan Daniel Paulgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 95 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,341.40.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 1,500 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$21,180.00.
- On Monday, May 26th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,682 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.02, for a total transaction of C$79,661.64.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$73,433.61.
- On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$137,500.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
NuVista Energy stock remained flat at C$15.44 during trading hours on Monday. 1,393,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$15.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.