NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$154,600.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total value of C$154,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 95 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,341.40.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 1,500 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$21,180.00.

On Monday, May 26th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,682 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.02, for a total transaction of C$79,661.64.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$73,433.61.

On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$137,500.00.

NuVista Energy stock remained flat at C$15.44 during trading hours on Monday. 1,393,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$15.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

