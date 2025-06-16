Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 22800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJINY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Ajinomoto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

