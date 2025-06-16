Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 22800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on AJINY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Ajinomoto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJINY
Ajinomoto Stock Performance
Ajinomoto Company Profile
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ajinomoto
- What does consumer price index measure?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.