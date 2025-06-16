International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

International Distributions Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1817 per share. This is an increase from International Distributions Services’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

