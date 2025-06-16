YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSFO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the May 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSFO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 27,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

Get YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSFO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Microsoft stock (MSFT) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.