Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.24), with a volume of 737411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($4.04).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.15) target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 360 ($4.88) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
