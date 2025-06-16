Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.24), with a volume of 737411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($4.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.15) target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 360 ($4.88) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Everplay Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVPL

Everplay Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £450.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.02.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everplay Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

About Everplay Group

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.