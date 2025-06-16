Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ OXLCL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $23.43. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

