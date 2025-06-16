Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 87355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Tantalus Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GRID
Tantalus Systems Stock Down 0.7%
About Tantalus Systems
Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tantalus Systems
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.