Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 87355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Tantalus Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Down 0.7%

About Tantalus Systems

The company has a market cap of C$92.89 million, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01.

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity.

Further Reading

