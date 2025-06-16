KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 20645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KPT. Desjardins boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
