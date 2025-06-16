ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRPH stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 610,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 217.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

