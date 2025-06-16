Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Gary Edelstein Sells 1,500 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Edelstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $51,600.00.

Gary Edelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Gary Edelstein sold 2,500 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00.

TSE PRL traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 100,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Propel has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

