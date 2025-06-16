Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 159384813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £18.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 126.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haydale Graphene Industries plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

