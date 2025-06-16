Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

BGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. 37,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,478. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.