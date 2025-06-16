Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 334000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Nicola Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.
