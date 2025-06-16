Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $12.00 target price on Pluri in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluri in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pluri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pluri

Pluri Price Performance

Pluri stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pluri has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 3,551.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,778.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluri

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluri stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Pluri worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.