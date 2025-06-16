Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 884,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on QIPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.70 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.5%
QIPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 237,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.56. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
