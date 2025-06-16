Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 884,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on QIPT. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $1.70 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 237,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.56. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

