Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.90 and last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 274011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$558.75 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Litchfield sold 18,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total value of C$160,564.28. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

