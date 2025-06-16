Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Short Interest Update

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the May 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Shot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Shot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safety Shot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Shot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Safety Shot by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 81,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Safety Shot during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Safety Shot Stock Performance

SHOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 43,670,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,989. Safety Shot has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot ( NASDAQ:SHOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative return on equity of 606.06% and a negative net margin of 3,696.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.