WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 34202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

