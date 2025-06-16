Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21. 25,063,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 28,034,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $14,976,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $11,156,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.